Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Man Wanted for Robbery

MORRIS PLAINS — The New Jersey State Police and the Morris Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains.

On Friday, October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman.

The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim to meet him at the Morris Plains Municipal Building with the cash.

The suspect later changed the meeting location to the Dunkin Donuts located on Speedwell Avenue.

When they met, the suspect took the cash and brandished a firearm that he was wearing on the inside of his jacket before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at (973) 267-2255 or click here to visit the website.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

Related

Comments

Comments