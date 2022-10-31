Liquid Church Hosted “Run for Rwanda 5k & Fun Run”

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing churches, is raising awareness and funds for its signature Clean Water Cause by hosting the Run For Rwanda 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, October 22.

“Rwanda is a country with an ambitious goal – to be the first in Africa with 100% access to clean water. Clean water has the potential to transform lives, and here at Liquid Church, we’re committed to helping Rwandans reach this milestone,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “Right now approximately 25% of Rwandans have no other choice but to drink dirty water that carries waterborne diseases and makes families ill. By hosting the Run For Rwanda, we’re not only drawing attention to this crisis, but we’re raising funds that can be used to effect real change in Rwanda.”

Liquid and its overseas partner Living Water International have been working together in Rwanda since 2015. To date, Liquid has helped to open over 360 clean water wells in 9 nations, bringing clean water to over 130,000 people across the globe. Of those wells, 153 clean water wells have been opened throughout Rwanda. Funds raised through the Run For Rwanda on October 22 will help to complete the WASH program (water access, sanitation, and hygiene) in the Ruhango and Busasamana regions of the country.

“We invited the community to join us to run, walk, or even bring a stroller to participate with little kids. Everyone is welcome. No matter how you participate, when we come together, we can make a big impact for this beautiful ‘land of a thousand hills!’” added Lucas. “For the millions of thirsty people in Rwanda, safe water can ultimately transform their health, safety, education, and livelihoods!”

The Run For Rwanda is a chip-timed race, and all ages, stages, and abilities are welcome to lace up and join the 5K or 1 Mile Fun Run that will take place on the wide open roads surrounding Liquid Church’s location at 299 Webro Road.

To learn more about Run For Rwanda or to get answers to Frequently Asked Questions click here. To learn more about Liquid Church’s Clean Water Cause click here.

Liquid Church is one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches. Officially launched in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, the church’s vision is to “Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” with seven physical campuses in Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties. Each week, about 5,000 people experience Liquid Church’s worship services in New Jersey and around the globe through Church Online. As part of its global outreach, Liquid provides clean drinking water to those in need, with hundreds of completed wells in Africa and Central America. Liquid Church’s innovative approaches to outreach and ministry have been spotlighted by CNN, FOX News, and TIME magazine. For more information click here.

Related

Comments

Comments