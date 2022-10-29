Community Healthy Living Series

MORRIS COUNTY — Healthy Living Movement classes and lectures help you discover how to live well and equip you with the tools needed to improve your life. All classes are free and are open to Y members and non-members as well. No registration is needed for the series; just drop in. Bring a friend and share in this informative series, which takes place on the following Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Thursday, November 10: Total Mobility

Healthy Living Director Darlene Kievit leads you through movements that focus on taking your joints through their full range of motion. Dress in comfortable clothes.

Thursday, November 17: Nervous-System Regulation

Integrative Yoga Health Coach Ivette Desai hosts this program on learning how to manage stress and anxiety using nervous system regulation tools such as rhythmic breathing and meditation.

For more than 100 years Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Y has been the leading community organization serving thousands of people, with its focus on Healthy Living, Youth Development, and Social Responsibility. For more information on Lakeland Hills Family YMCA please visit their website by clicking here or email Kelly Horvath at kellyh@lhymca.com. No one serves the community as powerfully as the Y does every day.

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is located at 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes.

