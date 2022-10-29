Market Street Mission Hosts 32nd Annual Coat Giveaway

MORRIS COUNTY — As the weather begins to get colder, the Market Street Mission in Morristown is preparing for its 32nd annual Coat Giveaway event. On Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. they will be handing out free winter coats, hats, gloves, and scarves on the Morristown Green.

Men’s, women’s, and children’s coats will be available, and anyone in need of winter gear is free to join us.

As they lead up to the giveaway, they are collecting new and gently used winter coats, as well as hats, gloves, and scarves, from now through the end of October. Winter gear can be dropped off at our thrift store at 25 George Street, Morristown. Donation hours are Monday to Saturday (except Wednesdays) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Our Coat Giveaway is a great opportunity for community outreach, and are expected to serve hundreds of people on Saturday, November 5. They are grateful to everyone who donates and participates to make sure families have what they need to stay warm this winter!

For more information on our coat collection and giveaway event, please visit their website by clicking here.

The Market Street Mission and its Jersey Shore Rescue Mission location are an experienced organization with a proven method of helping to fight alcoholism, substance abuse, hunger, and homelessness in northern and central New Jersey. As a private non-profit we rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 110,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter per year. For more information on our emergency services, free addiction recovery program, community counseling services, and thrift stores please visit by clicking here.

