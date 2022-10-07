Fortune Named Parsippany 15th Best Place to Live

PARSIPPANY — Families are synonymous with love, care, and support. But to provide that, about 45% of Americans are being squeezed by simultaneous responsibilities of raising their children while regularly caring for their own parents. Where this so-called Sandwich Generation chooses to live can actually help mitigate some of the stress by providing useful amenities like good schools, access to quality health care, community support, and resources for aging residents. To find hometowns that provided the right mix to meet the needs of multigenerational families, Fortune analyzed more than 215,000 data points for nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. Here are the communities that stood out.

Parsippany was ranked 15th in the top 25. Click here to read the article.