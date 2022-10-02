Halloween Costume Swap at Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY – Do you have costumes you no longer need? Are you looking for a costume? Children, Teens, and Adults costumes welcome!

If you have Halloween costumes or accessories in good condition, drop them off at the Children’s Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road, by Tuesday, October 18.

Costume Swap will take place:

Thursday, October 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They cannot guarantee specific sizes or styles will be available. Please note that if not enough costumes are collected, this program may be canceled.

