Parsippany’s Trunk or Treat Returns

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Halloween traditional returns. Trunk or Treat will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1855 Route 46.

Trunk-or-treating is pretty simple. Instead of going from home to home, children collect candy from vehicles that are often festively decorated. It’s often regarded as a safer alternative to trick-or-treating and has grown in popularity around the nation in recent years.

Parsippany’s event has no admission fee. But each child attending must supply a bag of factory-sealed candy in a factory-sealed bag, or non-food treats. The township is asking residents, organizations and businesses to attend with decorated vehicles and help make the event a success for the children.

Registration for trunks and tables is required. Click here to register. The top three displays, trunks or tables will win a prize.

