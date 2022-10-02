GYL Financial Synergies Parsippany Office Helps out at Table of Hope

PARSIPPANY — Spring Street Community Development Corporation (SSCDC) was founded in 2011 with the mission to improve the quality of life for Morris County families by addressing economic, educational, and social needs while preserving the cultural and ethnic diversity of the area.

The Spring Street CDC emerged to impact families throughout Morris County with over 100,000 meals served through the Table of Hope and over 400 kids mentored.

On Thursday, September 15 GYL Financial Synergies members, Gary Herz, Bernice Ching, Debbie Molan, and Mary Ann Marchese of GYL’s Parsippany office helped with sorting food, carrying and loading bins of groceries into cars. Today over 300 families were served.

Thank you to the team for helping out a much-needed cause. For more information on how you can help click here.

