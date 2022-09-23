Parsippany Remembers Former Mayor Frank B. Priore

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio presented a plaque and proclamation to the widow of Frank Priore at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The current Mayor honored the former Mayor appreciating his past service to the Township which dates back to January 1982 when Priore first became Mayor. Priore went on to serve two more terms in that capacity.

Priore also saved Craftsman Farms from demolition and was instrumental is it’s receiving Historical Landmark.

Mayor Barberio spoke highly Priore, as a friend and public servant as he stood with Priore’s widow, Joyce. He mentioned many of Priore’s accomplishments which included his rank converted the abandoned racketball club building at the Knoll into Parsippany’s community center into the vibrant center of activity that it still is today and the first handicap accessible park in New Jersey.

Council President Michael dePierro spoke fondly of the former Mayor, recounting the time he ran for office together with him in 1981. He mentioned the large amount of time spent together walking the town, talking with residents and sharing many of the same priorities to make the town a better place to live.

One of Priore’s passions was saving Lake Hiawatha from potential flood damage. He also created the famous slogan ‘Pride in Parsippany’ and according to Barberio lived that motto every day, in every aspect of his life and service.

Mayor Barberio also presented Joyce with a “Pride in Parsippany” sign which was in Joseph Jannarone, Sr., office, the former Director of Parks and Forestry and Recreation. Upon his retirement, Joseph Jannarone, Jr., took possession of the plaque and it was hanging in his office.

A copy of the Proclamation appears below.

After the proclamation was presented the Mayor then moved the audience to the hallway and unveiled the permanent plaque on the wall in Town Hall.

