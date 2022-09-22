Hazardous Waste Drop Off Scheduled for this Weekend

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event on Saturday, September 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany.

Morris County residents will be able to drop off unwanted hazardous materials from their households. Businesses are not allowed to participate.

Reminder, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA one-day household hazardous waste events. The authority advises residents to call (973) 829-8006 for information and to discuss recycling options.

Acceptable materials include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, oil-based paints, stains, paint thinners and removers, solvents, automotive fluids, rechargeable and button cell batteries, pool chemicals, darkroom chemicals, aerosol cans (not empty), propane cylinders, small quantities of asbestos (wetted, double bagged and sealed with duct tape), driveway sealant, roofing tar, fluorescent bulbs, PCB-ballasts, mercury thermometers and switches, household cleaning products, and muriatic acid.

Latex paint will not be accepted, nor will explosive or highly reactive materials, such as picric acid or nitro compounds. For information about safe disposal of explosive or reactive material.

There is a $5.00 fee for each barbeque-sized propane cylinder. Payment must be made by check only.

For more information, call (973) 829-8006 or click here.