Morris County Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MORRIS COUNTY — Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks.

Morris County remembers Donald Leroy Adams, Margaret L Benson, John Paul Bocchi, Martin Boryczewski, Dennis Buckley, Cecile M. Caguicla, Liam Callahan, David C. Carlone, James Leslie Crawford, Jr., Joseph Deluca, Captain Robert Edward Dolan, Antoinette Duger, Gregg J. Froehner, Alayne F. Centul, Debra Lynn Fischer Gibbon, Paul Stuart Gilbey, Gayle R. Greene, Eileen Marsha Greenstein, Gary Robert Haag, Timothy Robert Hughes, Anthony P. Infante, Jr., Jason Kyle Jacobs, Joon Koo Kang, Lucille King, Angela R. Kyte, Robin Blair Larkey, Thomas V. Linehan, Jr., Sean Patrick Lynch, Simon Maddison, Alfred Russell Maler, Christian Hartwell Maltby, Hilda Marcin, William J. Martin, Jr., Philip W. Mastrandrea, Jr., William A. Mathesen, Robert D. Mattson, Patrick J. McGuire, Martin Paul Michelstein, Seth Allan Morris, Peter C. Moutos, Alexander Napier, Jr., Michael O’Brien, Michael John Pescherine, Thomas H. Polhemus,David Alan James Rathkey, Richard C. Rescorla, Antonio Augusto Tome Rocha, James Romito, Steven Harris, Russin Thomas Sabella, Maria Theresa Santillan, Matthew Carmen Sellitto, Karen Lynn Seymour-Dietrich, Barbara A. Shaw, Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr., Michael C. Sorresse, Thomas S. Strada, Edward W. Straub, Kenneth J. Swenson, Dennis Gerard Taormina, William R. Tieste, Peter Guyder Wallace, Matthew David Yarnell, Mark Zangrilli, and Kenneth Albert Zelman.

FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Jr., the keynote speaker, provided unscripted, heart-felt remarks about his father, FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Sr., who was killed responding to the attacks on the Twin Towers in Manhattan that fateful day. Carl, Jr. and three of his siblings joined the FDNY in honor of their father as soon as they grew old enough.

The U.S. Naval Cadet Sea Corps out of Picatinny Arsenal were new to the procession of first responders, who traditionally kick off each annual ceremony by marching up West Hanover Avenue, to the Morris County 9/11 Memorial in Parsippany Township. The group of young people represented a new generation, born after the cowardly attacks of September 11, 2001, who are picking up the torch to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed in New York, at the Pentagon and on Flight 93 when is crashed in Shanksville, Pa.

