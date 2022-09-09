Five Arrested After Fleeing From Stolen Porsche

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, and Boonton Police Department Officer in Charge Christian Trowbridge, announce the arrests of five individuals after fleeing from a stolen high end motor vehicle that became disabled while eluding police.

At approximately 5:43 a.m., on Friday, September 9, the Montville Township Police Department received calls from residents in the area of Quarry Mountain Road and Turkey Hill Road regarding a suspicious Porsche Cayenne whose occupants were attempting to steal vehicles from driveways.

Officers were able to locate the Porsche traveling at a high rate of speed on Taylortown Road. As the responding Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and entered onto Interstate 287 south. The Porsche, stolen from Bergen County, became disabled on I-287 and five suspects fled on foot from the vehicle.

The Montville Township Police Department and Officers from the Boonton Police Department began to search the area for the suspects. The search was conducted by the Montville Township Police Department, Boonton Police Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police. The search last until approximately 1:00 p.m.

As a result of law enforcement efforts and investigation, the following were apprehended and arrested:

Shuron D. Solomon, 24, of Newark

Marquis Nickels, 28, of Irvington

Sergio Furtado, 20, of Newark

Dandre McFadden, 24, Newark

Brandon O. Juddmoore, 20, Newark

All five defendants were charged with the below crimes by complaint warrant and lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Bail Reform:

Theft by Knowingly Receiving Moveable Property (stolen motor vehicle) in violation of N.J.S. 2C:20-7A, a crime of the third degree.

Unlawful taking of means of conveyance (joyriding / motor vehicle), in violation of N.J.S. 2C:20-10D, a crime of the fourth degree.

Conspiracy to commit burglary, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2A(1), a crime of the third degree.

Resisting Arrest by Flight, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29:2A(2), a crime of the fourth degree.

Chief Caggiano stated, “The tremendous effort by all these police officers led to the apprehension of all five suspects. The cooperation between all the agencies made this possible. These officers put their lives on the line today to protect the residents of New Jersey.”

Sheriff Gannon stated, “The Morris County Chiefs of Police, led by President Chief Jeffrey Almer, Chief Andrew Caggiano, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and I have been meeting frequently lately to plan how to better battle this crime scourge. Today, we put some of our plans into action and the result was successful. We’ll keep up the communication, strategy, and teamwork. Our neighbors are nervous and we want to keep them safe!”

Prosecutor Carroll commends all of the law enforcement officers involved in this response for acting quickly, safely and professionally. He stated this repetitive crime is the subject of intensive study and action by local, county and state law enforcement, the judiciary and governmental officials at all levels. All efforts are being made to identify patterns of criminal conspiracies to interdict these crimes and bring those subjects who lead and collude, especially with juveniles, to justice. We do need the public to also do their part and lock and secure their vehicles”

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.