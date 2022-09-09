Morris County Sheriff’s Office to host a Citizen Police Academy

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy is free and participants will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis after completing all necessary paperwork, with a maximum enrollment of twenty (20) participants. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy will be on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. starting October 4, 2022 and ending on October 20, 2022.

Applicants must:

Be at least 21 years of age,

Residents of Morris County,

Submit a fully completed application, and

Must pass a background investigation process.

The purpose of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy is to give the public a working knowledge and understanding of the operations of our agency and of law enforcement in general. Some topics of instruction will include organizational structure, use of force, drug trends and police response, arrest, search and seizure, motor vehicle stops and officer safety. It is our intention that the graduates of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy will gain an awareness and appreciation of the services we provide. We also hope to collectively create an even stronger partnership between the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the community we serve which, in turn, will allow our graduates to become advocates for the law enforcement community as a whole.

For more information, click here to download the application.