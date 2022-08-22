Atlantic Health System Welcomes Chief Health System Officer

MORRIS COUNTY — Atlantic Health System announced the arrival of Scott Leighty, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Health System Officer. An experienced leader in hospital performance and strategic growth, Leighty will lend his talents to the health system’s unwavering efforts to ensure extraordinary care and experiences for patients and their families.

Leighty will bring a commitment to teamwork and unparalleled community service to the inner workings of the nationally recognized, integrated care delivery system. To ensure every patient has access to the right care, at the right time, in the right place, he will work closely and collaboratively with the system’s medical center presidents and leaders of its service lines and operations, pharmacy, laboratory and respiratory teams.

“Atlantic Health is well known for excellence in patient care and is a leader in safety, quality and workplace culture,” said Leighty. “Our team is committed to increasing value for the patients we serve – not only through closer coordination of care within our system but through new partnerships in our communities. I’m thrilled to support Atlantic Health’s vision to transform health care by improving safety, access and affordability – for all.”

Throughout his 25 years in health care, Leighty has served as an advocate for care integration and patient satisfaction. His dedication to a team-based approach to care and professional development for caregivers has led to improved efficiency and growth. Leighty is also passionate about improving the convenience of care and building better relationships between patients and clinicians.

Leighty previously served as senior vice president, regional hospitals and clinical services for Allina Health, a leading care delivery system with 11 hospitals and 28,000 team members headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He also served as senior vice president, corporate operations for Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina and held leadership positions with Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa and Ohio Health in Columbus.

“Scott’s ability to create innovative, supportive environments that work for every member of the team will ensure our future workforce is as strong as our history as an organization,” said Brian Gragnolati, President and CEO, Atlantic Health System. “At this pivotal moment for health care in our country, he is the ideal leader to advance our mission to build healthier communities while caring for our caregivers.”

Leighty has held board positions at various organizations including Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa and the American Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services, illustrating a deep commitment to local community service. He is also a fellow at the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 5.5 million people.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

Atlantic Medical Group, comprised of 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, represents one of the largest multi-specialty practices in New Jersey and joins Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners as part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 23 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.

