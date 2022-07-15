Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Participate in Diversity Day

MORRIS COUNTY — On Sunday, July 10, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and multiple members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participated in the annual Diversity Day, which was held on the Morristown Green from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During the event, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office maintained an informational table to engage attendees and provide helpful literature, such as brochures on identity theft and internet safety for children, as well as other hand-outs and gifts; drawing numerous people throughout the day to converse and ask questions about the public service provided by the office. Photo depicts Prosecutor Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood with Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detectives

Organized by the Diversity Coalition of Morris County, the event was attended in full force by residents of Morristown and surrounding communities, as well as various officials, religious and community leaders. The day included an Interfaith Service, live music, local performers, food, and door prizes.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “Events such as Diversity Day bring residents together to keep us all focused on the positive value of diversity and how it benefits the fabric of our community. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to participate in community outreach programs like this event to expand upon the productive relationships our office has with those we serve.”