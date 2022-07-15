Recent Parsippany Home Sales

PARSIPPANY — This beautiful 4 bedroom 2½ bath colonial conveniently located close to shopping, Routes 46 and 80. Level lot, quiet street, finished basement, and highly ranked schools make this home a exceptional value! Many recent upgrades include a newer kitchen, bathrooms, maintenance free composite deck, and whole house generator.
6 Stafford Road sold for $761,000, was built on 0.36 acre lot. This single family home was built in 1969, and has a two car garage.
Other Parsippany sales:
|House Number
|Street
|Selling Price
|13
|Pleasant Valley Way
|$610,000
|10
|Watersedge Drive
|$656,900
|8
|Watersedge Drive
|$629,900
|6
|Watersedge Drive
|$609,900
|30
|Woodcrest Road
|$490,000
|26
|Woodcrest Road
|$660,000
|150
|Longview Avenue
|$520,000
|2
|Katherine Drive
|$510,000
|127
|Minnehaha Boulevard
|$390,000
|199
|North Beverwyck Road, C19
|$195,000
|2
|Seminole Avenue
|$572,000
|29
|Roosevelt Avenue South
|$600,000
|44
|Green Hill Road
|$527,300
|6
|Stafford Road
|$761,000
|195
|North Beverwyck Road
|$175,000
|11
|Wingate Road
|$550,000
|107
|Schindler Court
|$660,000
|19
|Reynolds Avenue
|$688,750
|114
|Emily Place
|$590,000
|20
|Oak Ridge Road
|$300,000
|25
|Longport Road
|$755,000
|603
|Lake Shore Drive
|$401,600
|360
|East Halsey Road
|$600,000
|20
|Homer Street
|$627,000
|10
|West Hedding Place
|$535,000
|10
|Banghart Place
|$340,000
|2467
|Route 10, Building 29-4B
|$190,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$200,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$187,500
|2350
|Route 10, Unit C-26
|$190,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$198,500
|2467
|Route 10
|$259,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$210,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$195,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$197,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$207,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$195,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$220,000
|174
|Patriots Road
|$540,000
|182
|Patriots Road
|$571,000
|130
|Springhill Drive
|$495,000
|1A
|Yacenda Drive
|$450,000
|31
|Continental Road
|$885,000
|10
|Stockton Court
|$461,000
|30
|Manor Lane
|$725,000
|106
|Edgefield Drive
|$527,501
|5
|Pondview Road
|$751,000
|4
|Pondview Road
|$761,000
|9A
|Drumlin Drive
|$742,000
|50
|Arlington Avenue
|$806,000
|12
|Battle Ridge Road
|$951,000