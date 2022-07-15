Recent Parsippany Home Sales

PARSIPPANY — This beautiful 4 bedroom 2½ bath colonial conveniently located close to shopping, Routes 46 and 80. Level lot, quiet street, finished basement, and highly ranked schools make this home a exceptional value! Many recent upgrades include a newer kitchen, bathrooms, maintenance free composite deck, and whole house generator.

6 Stafford Road sold for $761,000, was built on 0.36 acre lot. This single family home was built in 1969, and has a two car garage.

Other Parsippany sales:

House Number Street Selling Price 13 Pleasant Valley Way $610,000 10 Watersedge Drive $656,900 8 Watersedge Drive $629,900 6 Watersedge Drive $609,900 30 Woodcrest Road $490,000 26 Woodcrest Road $660,000 150 Longview Avenue $520,000 2 Katherine Drive $510,000 127 Minnehaha Boulevard $390,000 199 North Beverwyck Road, C19 $195,000 2 Seminole Avenue $572,000 29 Roosevelt Avenue South $600,000 44 Green Hill Road $527,300 6 Stafford Road $761,000 195 North Beverwyck Road $175,000 11 Wingate Road $550,000 107 Schindler Court $660,000 19 Reynolds Avenue $688,750 114 Emily Place $590,000 20 Oak Ridge Road $300,000 25 Longport Road $755,000 603 Lake Shore Drive $401,600 360 East Halsey Road $600,000 20 Homer Street $627,000 10 West Hedding Place $535,000 10 Banghart Place $340,000 2467 Route 10, Building 29-4B $190,000 2467 Route 10 $200,000 2350 Route 10 $187,500 2350 Route 10, Unit C-26 $190,000 2350 Route 10 $198,500 2467 Route 10 $259,000 2350 Route 10 $210,000 2467 Route 10 $195,000 2467 Route 10 $197,000 2350 Route 10 $207,000 2350 Route 10 $195,000 2467 Route 10 $220,000 174 Patriots Road $540,000 182 Patriots Road $571,000 130 Springhill Drive $495,000 1A Yacenda Drive $450,000 31 Continental Road $885,000 10 Stockton Court $461,000 30 Manor Lane $725,000 106 Edgefield Drive $527,501 5 Pondview Road $751,000 4 Pondview Road $761,000 9A Drumlin Drive $742,000 50 Arlington Avenue $806,000 12 Battle Ridge Road $951,000