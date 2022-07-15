Recent Parsippany Home Sales

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
95
6 Stafford Road sold for $761,000




PARSIPPANY — This beautiful 4 bedroom 2½ bath colonial conveniently located close to shopping, Routes 46 and 80. Level lot, quiet street, finished basement, and highly ranked schools make this home a exceptional value! Many recent upgrades include a newer kitchen, bathrooms, maintenance free composite deck, and whole house generator.

6 Stafford Road sold for $761,000, was built on 0.36 acre lot. This single family home was built in 1969, and has a two car garage.

Other Parsippany sales:

House Number Street Selling Price
13 Pleasant Valley Way $610,000
10 Watersedge Drive $656,900
8 Watersedge Drive $629,900
6 Watersedge Drive $609,900
30 Woodcrest Road $490,000
26 Woodcrest Road $660,000
150 Longview Avenue $520,000
2 Katherine Drive $510,000
127 Minnehaha Boulevard $390,000
199 North Beverwyck Road, C19 $195,000
2 Seminole Avenue $572,000
29 Roosevelt Avenue South $600,000
44 Green Hill Road $527,300
6 Stafford Road $761,000
195 North Beverwyck Road $175,000
11 Wingate Road $550,000
107 Schindler Court $660,000
19 Reynolds Avenue $688,750
114 Emily Place $590,000
20 Oak Ridge Road $300,000
25 Longport Road $755,000
603 Lake Shore Drive $401,600
360 East Halsey Road $600,000
20 Homer Street $627,000
10 West Hedding Place $535,000
10 Banghart Place $340,000
2467 Route 10, Building 29-4B $190,000
2467 Route 10 $200,000
2350 Route 10 $187,500
2350 Route 10, Unit C-26 $190,000
2350 Route 10 $198,500
2467 Route 10 $259,000
2350 Route 10 $210,000
2467 Route 10 $195,000
2467 Route 10 $197,000
2350 Route 10 $207,000
2350 Route 10 $195,000
2467 Route 10 $220,000
174 Patriots Road $540,000
182 Patriots Road $571,000
130 Springhill Drive $495,000
1A Yacenda Drive $450,000
31 Continental Road $885,000
10 Stockton Court $461,000
30 Manor Lane $725,000
106 Edgefield Drive $527,501
5 Pondview Road $751,000
4 Pondview Road $761,000
9A Drumlin Drive $742,000
50 Arlington Avenue $806,000
12 Battle Ridge Road $951,000


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR