An Important Announcement from BettyLou DeCroce

PARSIPPANY — As many of you know, I left the state legislature at the end of the session in January 2022 after narrowly losing my primary. While, in hindsight, there were things I would do differently, I am not writing to you to look backward, rather, I am looking forward to the rest of 2022 and ahead into 2023. Elections are about the future, not the past. Not to mention, spending more time with my family and grandchildren has been a blessing.

We have important congressional and county elections this year and our focus as a party needs to be on stopping Joe Biden’s radical agenda of rising inflation, crime, and taxes. I, for one, look forward to working with both Tom Kean and Paul DeGroot on their campaigns for Congress in Morris County, as well as our slate for County Commissioner.

On a personal note, I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the number of people encouraging me to run for the legislature again in the “new” 26th District next year, where voters will be getting an opportunity to choose their representatives for the first time following the once-every-decade legislative redistricting that occurred earlier this year.

As of writing this letter, I am leaning strongly toward running, and look forward to speaking to many of you in the weeks and months ahead, while being sure not to distract attention from good Republicans on the ballot right now.

My record in Trenton – and service to the Republican Party over the past decade – are a great source of pride, and I am eager to advance issues near and dear to my heart, such as:

Fighting to lower taxes, spending, and debt – all soaring under Governor Phil Murphy Restoring parental control of the classroom and ending ‘woke’ school curriculum Expanding domestic energy production, especially natural gas, to reduce prices Protecting the unborn and blocking Phil Murphy’s extreme pro-abortion agenda Defending gun rights to ensure law-abiding gun owners are not scapegoated Fixing our election laws to ensure voting is fair, secure, trustworthy, and transparent

Honoring our veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service to our country



I look forward to talking about these key issues with you over the next several months, while out on the campaign trail for our 2022 candidates. Together, we can build a stronger, more successful Republican Party that advances the conservative ideals we hold dear.

Please feel free to contact me at (973) 540-0762 or DeCroceForAssembly@gmail.com with any questions or to share your concerns and ideas with me.