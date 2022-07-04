Owner of Tommy’s Tavern, Tommy Bonfiglio Dies at 62

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23.

Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’ size helped them survive the pandemic because, once indoor dining became legal, they could hold hundreds of customers while still maintaining their social distance.

He had three restaurants at the beginning of the epidemic in early 2020, and now has expanded to ten. According to the death notification, Rumson resident Bonfiglio passed away at Riverview Medical Center. There was no mention of the reason for death.

The restaurants are a family business ― the umbrella company is called Triple T Hospitality Group ― with his wife, Yvette, and two daughters, Andrea and Christina being heavily involved, along with other family members. He founded Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Sea Bright, which has grown to include restaurants in Parsippany, Freehold, Edison, Princeton, Clifton, Bridgewater and Staten Island. He also founded the restaurant concept Tio Taco + Tequila, in Marlboro, Clifton and Edison.

Tommy loved to study business and read about other entrepreneurs and enjoyed running his restaurant company. Always working to bring the best food and best experience to his guests.

Yvette’s Linkedin post said “On July 1, I lost my Tommy, words cannot describe my 💔”

Tommy was born and raised in Brooklyn, he graduated from Nazareth High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Pace University and his Doctorate of Law from Brooklyn Law School.

Tommy enjoyed long walks on the beach with his best friend Yvette, whom he married 31 years ago. He was an avid reader, particularly any books that involved business or biographies of business leaders. He was a passionate, smart man, who always put his family before himself. He enjoyed Johnny Cash music, disco, especially Barry White and loved to listen to Yvette play the piano.

He enjoyed Sunday dinner, Thanksgiving in Florida and Christmas in New Jersey, but mostly he wanted to be with his family every day, and create a happy loving environment for all. Today his wife, daughters and sons-in-law all work in the company together.

Surviving Tommy is his loving wife, Yvette Dellavalle Bonfiglio; their daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea and Michael Spence, Fair Haven and Christina and Christopher Dietz, Fair Haven.

A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Rumson.

There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of traditional remembrances, Tommy’s family asks that contributions to his favorite charity be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by clicking here.

To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Tommy’s page of tributes by clicking here.