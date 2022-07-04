Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — American Cancer Society is hosting the 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk of Parsippany on Sunday, October 23 at 4 Century Drive.

In prepration for the walk, they will be hosting a Kickoff Celebration on Thursday, August 4, at White Meadow Lake Country Club. Calling all past, current and prospective supporters — Join us to kick off Making Strides of Parsippany for 2022! You will have the opportunity to celebrate survivors, register for the Walk, network with other participants, win fun prizes, and be the first to hear all of the exciting plans we have for October 23.

Both events are free and open to the public!

Reservations are required for the kickoff event, by clicking here.

For more information or to register for the Walk, click here.