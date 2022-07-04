John Inglesino, Esq. was Featured on Parsippany Focus Magazine

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus Publisher Frank Cahill presented a plaque of the April 2022 cover to local attorney John Inglesino, Esq.

Inglesino was featured in the April issue of Parsippany Focus Magazine. In case you missed the article, click here to read the magazine.

John P. Inglesino is the Managing Partner, and a founding partner, of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC. Mr. Inglesino concentrates his practice in the areas of government law, land use/redevelopment, real estate and governmental affairs. He represents both public and private sector clients.

On the public side, Mr. Inglesino is special redevelopment counsel for the Town of Morristown, Townships of Nutley and Belleville, the Borough of Pompton Lakes and the City of Bayonne. He also serves as a planning board attorney for the Town of Morristown and planning board and board of adjustment attorney for the Township of Fairfield.

Mr. Inglesino also serves as General Counsel for the North Jersey District Water Commission, and special sewer litigation counsel for the Township of Lopatcong. He serves as General Counsel for the Morris County Insurance Fund where he provides a broad range of counsel and manages all litigation. Mr. Inglesino was the Township Attorney for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills from 2010-2017. He also served as Associate Counsel for the New Jersey League of Municipalities from 2010-2017.

Mr. Inglesino has over twenty-five years of experience representing many of New Jersey’s largest developers. Mr. Inglesino regularly appears before planning boards, zoning boards and other governmental entities on behalf of his private sector clients to obtain various approvals and enter into various agreements. Mr. Inglesino also provides litigation services for his clients in connection with redevelopment and land use related cases. Mr. Inglesino guides his clients through the cumbersome approval process that exists in New Jersey. He is well versed in New Jersey’s municipal land use law and redevelopment law, and counsels his clients regarding the legal and practical aspects of the development and redevelopment process. Mr. Inglesino has successfully negotiated tax abatements on behalf of several clients and he has lectured on PILOTs before the New Jersey State Planning Commission and the Morris County Bar Association.

Mr. Inglesino is very experienced in the area of affordable housing law in New Jersey. He is counsel to several municipalities, property owners and developers in “Mt. Laurel” litigation.

Mr. Inglesino also represents clients before various State agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Transportation and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, on regulatory, approval, permitting and compliance matters.