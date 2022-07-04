Sax Wealth Advisors Named to Accounting Today’s 2022 “Wealth Magnet” Rankings of Nation’s Top Firms

PARSIPPANY — Sax Wealth Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm and financial planning subsidiary of Top 100 accounting, tax, and advisory firm, Sax LLP, has been named to Accounting Today’s 16th annual “Wealth Magnets” list recognizing the Top 150 CPA firms in financial planning nationwide. It is the fifth consecutive year Sax Wealth Advisors has been recognized by the industry’s leading media property.

Sax Wealth Advisors is located at 389 Interpace Parkway, Third Floor.

The award rankings are based upon Assets Under Management (AUM). Sax Wealth Advisors, which reported AUM of more than $1.5 billion, was once again ranked in “The Billion Dollar Club,” the highest category on the “Wealth Magnets” list.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Accounting Today as a leading firm in the country by Assets Under Management and acknowledged for our success in helping clients navigate the market and their personal goals,” said Kyle R. Stawicki, Partner-in-Charge of Sax Wealth Advisors. “This award is a testament to our team of financial advisors’ financial planning philosophies and strategies and I look forward to continuing our commitment to our clients and their financial growth.”

Sax Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor offering financial services built on integrity and meaningful client relationships. The firm is recognized by the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) as a fee-only firm and has offices in Parsippany, NJ, Pennington, NJ, and New York City, NY. The firm provides customized investment and financial solutions for individual wealth management, in addition to employer retirement plans. Sax Wealth Advisors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Top 100 accounting, tax, and consultancy firm Sax LLP. For more information click here.

AWARD DISCLOSURE

The 2022 Wealth Magnets Ranking of the Top 150 Firms by AUM is published by Accounting Today, an independent company unaffiliated with SAX Wealth Advisors, LLC. The ranking is exclusively by assets under management and is based on submissions by over 200 firms. AUM reported is comprised of assets under management as well as under administration. The dates used by firms submitting data vary. Data is provided by Audit Analytics, an online intelligence service that delivers audit, regulator, and disclosure analysis to the accounting community. Information from these sources is deemed to be reliable, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed.

Sax Wealth Advisors did not pay to be included in this ranking. Working with a ranked advisor should be evaluated properly and has no correlation to investment results. Working with a highly-ranked advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience higher performance or results. Third-party rankings are no guarantee of future investment success or performance. This ranking is conducted by a third-party provider and not meant to serve as an endorsement for Sax Wealth Advisors. Rankings should not be considered an endorsement of the wealth manager by any client nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Provided for informational purposes only.

Please see the full list of rankings here.