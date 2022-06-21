Vendors and Crafters Wanted

PARSIPPANY — The Community of St. Ann Church in Parsippany is seeking crafters and vendors to participate in our weekend Fall Festival, Ministry and Craft Fair.

This is the twelfth year for the event.

This year’s dates are Friday evening, November 11, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Crafts and vendor products must be handmade or new. Free WiFi is available.

The Craft Fair is held indoors in the Parish Life Center and we have space for 44 tables. The cost is $60.00 (covers both days) for a regular table and $70.00 for a premium (perimeter of the room) table.

They supply a 30” x 72 table and two chairs.

For additional information and to register, contact Vince White at (917) 743-6509 or email stanncraftfair@gmail.com. The festival will also feature Tricky Trays, a Bake Sale, a 50 – 50 raffle, food, and more.