Parsippany Declared June 3 as “National Gun Violence Awareness Day”

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio declared June 3 as “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

In January 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was tragically shot and killed at the age of 15; on June 3, 2022, to recognize the 25th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, people across the United States will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day and wear orange in tribute to Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence and the loved ones of those victims.

The idea was inspired by a group of Hadiya’s friends, who asked their classmates to commemorate her life by wearing orange; the color hunters wear to announce themselves to other hunters when out in the woods.

Anyone can join this campaign by pledging to wear orange on June 3, the first Friday in June in 2022, to help raise awareness about gun violence and renew our commitment to reducing gun violence, and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands, and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our children safe.