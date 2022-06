PARSIPPANY — The township’s fireworks show will take place Monday, July 4 (rain date Tuesday, July 5) at Parsippany Hills High School. Hometown band Overboard will take the stage at about 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Parsippany Hills High School is located at 20 Rita Drive.

For more information on Overboard, click here.