PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presented Dr. Joseph Weisberg with a proclamation and honor him as an extraordinary example of a man who dedicated his life to public service, in his township, state, and country.

Longtime friends gathered recently to wish a Happy 85th Birthday to Dr. Joseph Weisberg. As he is affectionately known, Dr. Joe has served Parsippany on the Board of Education, Township Council, and as Mayor. We all wish him many more happy years ahead!