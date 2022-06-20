Live Streaming Graduation Ceremonies

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
12



PARSIPPANY — Video on The Go will be live streaming the following graduation ceremonies.

Parsippany High School Graduation
Thursday, June 23 – starts at 9:20 a.m.

Click here to watch live streaming

Parsippany Hills High School Graduation
Friday, June 24 – starts at 9:15 a.m.
Click here to watch live streaming
Central Middle School Graduation
Wednesday, June 22 – starts at 9:30 a.m.
Click here to watch live streaming
Brooklawn Middle School Graduation
Wednesday, June 22 – starts at 1:30 p.m.
Click here to watch live streaming

