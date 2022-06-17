United Way of Northern New Jersey Announces Board Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — United Way of Northern New Jersey is pleased to announce three new members to its Board of Trustees: Suzanne Brown, Jan Brown Helgeson, and Hima Raju.

A program manager at the New York Stock Exchange, Brown oversees the company’s environmental, social, and governance efforts. She also leads the NYSE Board Advisory Council, which connects diverse candidates with companies seeking new board members.

As a managing director at Deloitte, Helgeson oversees leadership hiring. During her nearly 20-year career with Deloitte and her work at previous companies, she has gained broad experience working with multinational clients to transform and support their global mobility programs.

Along with her new role as a board member, Helgeson has also been involved with United Way as chair of the United Way Women United steering committee. She was also recently named to the Women United Global Leadership Council of United Way Worldwide.

Raju is the Director of Product Innovation and Application Development at Johnson & Johnson. There, she supports data strategies and technology capabilities growth that helps businesses generate insights that allow them to move from opinion-based to evidence-based decision-making quickly and safely.

“I am thrilled our Board of Trustees will include these dynamic and talented leaders who are passionate about serving in their communities,” said United Way CEO Kiran Handa Gaudioso. “With the help of our entire board, we can make greater strides in impacting the lives of families we call ALICE and those in poverty who are struggling to afford the basics.”

