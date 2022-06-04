CCM President Anthony J. Iacono Named an Influencer in Manufacturing

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono has been recognized by ROI-NJ on its 2022 ROI Influencers List for Manufacturing. From energy and electronics to fabricated metal, to chemicals and food products, ROI-NJ recognizes the wide and deep impact of New Jersey’s manufacturing industry helping to drive the state’s economy. It is estimated that advanced manufacturing will need to fill 3.4 million jobs over the next decade.

To meet the ever-growing demand, Iacono successfully partnered with industry and local officials to open the college’s state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) on the Randolph campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $11 million, 31,500-square-foot facility now provides a pipeline for a new generation of workers, while also enabling current employees to update their skills and create innovative solutions.

“I am honored to be named by ROI-NJ to the Influencers List for Manufacturing and to be among such an inspiring and accomplished group of recipients,” remarked Iacono. “Along with our exceptional team of faculty, staff and administration, the college is supported by the community and business and industry partners, who help us achieve our mission of ensuring that students are equipped with the best education possible, including utilizing the right technology and tools.

AMEC “should be a model for every county college in the state,” according to ROI-NJ. Manufacturing in New Jersey isn’t just prevalent, it is a sprawling industry represented in all 21 counties with more than 9,000 manufacturing businesses, and nearly 2,000 more when including STEM and engineering firms. Manufacturing employs nearly 340,000 residents in New Jersey. In addition, statistics show the sector contributed more than $54 billion to the state’s GDP in 2021 — nearly 10 percent of the total.

“In this facility, students learn cutting-edge technology and can earn an associate degree with the option to enter the workforce directly or transfer to any of our university partners to earn a bachelor’s degree. The apprenticeship pathway provides paid on-the-job training in two of the hottest fields today – engineering and manufacturing,” says Iacono.

The apprenticeship program currently holds a 93 percent job placement rate. Along with excellent job prospects, the manufacturing field pays well with an average starting salary of $65,000 to $85,000 plus benefits after completing an apprenticeship. AMEC was awarded a $4 million CareerAdvance USA grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide this program to candidates at no cost.

CCM is a comprehensive college serving both degree seekers and workforce development students and is the top community college in New Jersey for associate degree graduates who earn the best salaries as reported by PayScale for five consecutive years. Iacono recently was selected as a leader and influencer in higher education by ROI-NJ for the fourth time. For more information about CCM, visit www.ccm.edu or call (973) 328-5000.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, June 2022