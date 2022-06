PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina, and The Morris County Professional Counselor Association presented the 2022 Caring Student Award to David Zilinskis of Parsippany Hills High School.

The Caring Student Award is the highest honor that MCPCA can award to a student in Morris County. David was nominated by his high school counselor for his service and kindness.