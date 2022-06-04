Rep. Sherrill Announces Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced the 29 students from New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, including Sathvik Medapati from Parsippany – who was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy

These students will begin their education and service careers this year at the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Rep. Sherrill hosted an event to recognize the students this week in Denville.

“As a graduate of a service academy, I am truly honored to now have the congressional responsibility to nominate students from my district to these distinguished institutions. Each and every one of these students demonstrates impressive levels of commitment to their academics, extracurricular pursuits, and community, which will serve them well as they enter our nation’s service academies. I am proud of their decision to serve our country and wish them the best of luck going forward,” said Rep. Sherrill.

The 28 NJ-11 students attending U.S. Service Academies:

Sathvik Medapati, Parsippany – U.S. Military Academy

Kelsey Mogan, Morris Plains – U.S. Naval Academy

Andrew Ross, Morris Plains – U.S. Naval Academy

Tyler Catapano, Morris Plains – U.S. Military Academy

Margaret Crimmins, Madison – U.S. Military Academy

Grayson Farrell, Madison – U.S. Military Academy

Molly Webber, Morris Plains – U.S. Military Academy

Luke Bradley, Madison – U.S. Air Force Academy

Daniel Daly, Wayne – U.S. Naval Academy

Fabian France, Woodland Park – U.S. Naval Academy

Krish Malhotra, Livingston – U.S. Naval Academy

Giovanni Rivera, Morristown – U.S. Naval Academy

Aayush Sharma, Montville – U.S. Naval Academy

Robert Trafford, West Caldwell – U.S. Naval Academy

Ethan Xiao, Livingston – U.S. Naval Academy

Connor Ailara, Sparta – U.S. Military Academy

Ciaran Bowler, Morristown – U.S. Military Academy

Larissa Donohue, Randolph – U.S. Military Academy

Travis Ehrenberg, Randolph – U.S. Military Academy

Daniel Golgorosky, Towaco – U.S. Military Academy

Charlize Lowrie, Byram – U.S. Military Academy

Jack Maraziti, Sparta – U.S. Military Academy

Thomas McCormack, Wanaque – U.S. Military Academy

Shane Percelay, Rockaway – U.S. Military Academy

Leonardo Rostello, Wayne – U.S. Military Academy

Thomas Sennett, Chatham – U.S. Military Academy

Nicholas Tavarone, Denville – U.S. Military Academy

Owen Dickson, West Caldwell – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

William Schlegel, Mendham – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Rep. Sherrill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 and went on to serve as a Sea King helicopter pilot and Russian policy officer in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years.