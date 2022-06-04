Rep. Sherrill Announces Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced the 29 students from New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, including Sathvik Medapati from Parsippany – who was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy
These students will begin their education and service careers this year at the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Rep. Sherrill hosted an event to recognize the students this week in Denville.
“As a graduate of a service academy, I am truly honored to now have the congressional responsibility to nominate students from my district to these distinguished institutions. Each and every one of these students demonstrates impressive levels of commitment to their academics, extracurricular pursuits, and community, which will serve them well as they enter our nation’s service academies. I am proud of their decision to serve our country and wish them the best of luck going forward,” said Rep. Sherrill.
The 28 NJ-11 students attending U.S. Service Academies:
- Sathvik Medapati, Parsippany – U.S. Military Academy
- Kelsey Mogan, Morris Plains – U.S. Naval Academy
- Andrew Ross, Morris Plains – U.S. Naval Academy
- Tyler Catapano, Morris Plains – U.S. Military Academy
- Margaret Crimmins, Madison – U.S. Military Academy
- Grayson Farrell, Madison – U.S. Military Academy
- Molly Webber, Morris Plains – U.S. Military Academy
- Luke Bradley, Madison – U.S. Air Force Academy
- Daniel Daly, Wayne – U.S. Naval Academy
- Fabian France, Woodland Park – U.S. Naval Academy
- Krish Malhotra, Livingston – U.S. Naval Academy
- Giovanni Rivera, Morristown – U.S. Naval Academy
- Aayush Sharma, Montville – U.S. Naval Academy
- Robert Trafford, West Caldwell – U.S. Naval Academy
- Ethan Xiao, Livingston – U.S. Naval Academy
- Connor Ailara, Sparta – U.S. Military Academy
- Ciaran Bowler, Morristown – U.S. Military Academy
- Larissa Donohue, Randolph – U.S. Military Academy
- Travis Ehrenberg, Randolph – U.S. Military Academy
- Daniel Golgorosky, Towaco – U.S. Military Academy
- Charlize Lowrie, Byram – U.S. Military Academy
- Jack Maraziti, Sparta – U.S. Military Academy
- Thomas McCormack, Wanaque – U.S. Military Academy
- Shane Percelay, Rockaway – U.S. Military Academy
- Leonardo Rostello, Wayne – U.S. Military Academy
- Thomas Sennett, Chatham – U.S. Military Academy
- Nicholas Tavarone, Denville – U.S. Military Academy
- Owen Dickson, West Caldwell – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- William Schlegel, Mendham – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Rep. Sherrill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 and went on to serve as a Sea King helicopter pilot and Russian policy officer in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years.