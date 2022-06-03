Central Middle School Builders Club Plants Flowers

PARSIPPANY — Central Middle School Builders Club and advisors Mrs. Lepre and Mr. Winick for planting beautiful flowers in front of the school.

Builders Club is part of Kiwanis International.

There are more than 1,500 Builders Clubs in middle schools around the world. No two are alike. Each club is an independent entity designed for its members, by its members. They work together to improve their schools and their communities. Their service also increases the visibility and enhances the reputation of both the club and the school or organization they represent. The program is designed to fit member and volunteer interests.

Central Middle School Builders Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.