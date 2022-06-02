Early Voting Begins on Friday, June 3

MORRIS COUNTY — Based on state guidelines, there are seven locations throughout Morris County for early voting. Eligible Morris County residents can vote at any of the eight locations.
Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election will take place on Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.
Early Voting Hours are:
Friday, June 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 4 – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 5 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Boonton Township – Council Chamber Room
155 Powerville Road, Boonton Township 07005
Central Park of Morris County
2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains 07950
Denville – Community Room
1 Saint Mary’s Place, Township of Denville 07834
Hanover – Community Center
15 N. Jefferson Road, Whippany 07981
Madison
Hartley Dodge Memorial – Court Room
50 Kings Road, Madison 07940
Morristown – Morristown Municipal Building
200 South Street, Morristown 07963
Mount Arlington – Civic/Senior Center
18 North Glen Avenue, Mount Arlington 07856
Mount Olive
204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mount Olive 07828