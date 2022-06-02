Early Voting Begins on Friday, June 3

MORRIS COUNTY — Based on state guidelines, there are seven locations throughout Morris County for early voting. Eligible Morris County residents can vote at any of the eight locations.

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election will take place on Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.

Early Voting Hours are:

Friday, June 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Boonton Township – Council Chamber Room

155 Powerville Road, Boonton Township 07005

Central Park of Morris County

2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains 07950

Denville – Community Room

1 Saint Mary’s Place, Township of Denville 07834

Hanover – Community Center

15 N. Jefferson Road, Whippany 07981

Madison

Hartley Dodge Memorial – Court Room

50 Kings Road, Madison 07940

Morristown – Morristown Municipal Building

200 South Street, Morristown 07963

Mount Arlington – Civic/Senior Center

18 North Glen Avenue, Mount Arlington 07856

Mount Olive

204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mount Olive 07828

