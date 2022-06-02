Bill Spadea Speaks at DeGroot Fundraiser

PASSAIC COUNTY — Bill Spadea, a host of the top-rated morning drive show on New Jersey 101.5, was a recent guest at a fundraiser held in support of Paul DeGroot, for election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

The event held at the famous The Brownstone was a standing room only. While listening to Spadea, guests were served jumbo shrimp, and lamb chops among other favorites, and the bartenders were serving up delicious cocktails.

Paul DeGroot decided to run for Congress out of deep concern about the future of America under President Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi — and Congress-people like Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who enable them and their agenda.

“I am running for Congress because I want to help our country. America is heading in the wrong direction. The progressive’s attack on our values and institutions is unrelenting; they want to change our history, economy, and how our children think about America,” said DeGroot.

“Sharon and I are concerned about the kind of America our children and yours will inherit. We don’t want our children and grandchildren growing up hating America. I don’t want them growing up in a world where their rights are confiscated by the government and where hope for a better life is an unreachable dream.”

“Throughout my career, I worked to improve people’s lives; to make neighborhoods safer, to protect taxpayers, and prevent the abuse of government power. Now the government is abusing its power, destroying people’s lives — closing businesses, parks, and schools, demanding that you wear masks … or else. That’s an abuse of government power that must be stopped.

Election day is Tuesday, June 7.

The 11th Congressional District covers parts of Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties. The Essex municipalities are Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, West Caldwell, and part of Montclair. The Morris communities are Boonton town and township, Butler, Chatham borough and township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Montville, Morristown, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany, Pequannock, Randolph, Riverdale, Rockaway borough and township, Victory Gardens and part of Mendham Township. The Passaic municipalities are Little Falls, Totowa, Woodland Park, and part of Wayne.