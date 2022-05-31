VFW Honors Two Servicemen at Lake Hiawatha Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — A Memorial Day ceremony was held in Lake Hiawatha Park. The ceremony honored the two servicemen who lost their lives in Vietnam. The services were held by VFW Post 10184.

The group honored our Lake Hiawatha sons who made the supreme sacrifice in Vietnam.

The two servicemen are CWO John Peter Koob, United States Army, and PFC Donald Lee Wickline, Jr., United States Army.

Chief Warrant Officer John Peter Koob was part of the 295TH ORD CO, ARMY SPT CMD DANANG, 1ST LOG CMD, USARV, Army of the United States. He was born on March 30, 1931, and killed in action on December 17, 1968. He started his tour of duty on September 25, 1968, and was 37 at the time of his death. His death occurred in Quang Tin Province, South Vietnam.

Private First Class Donald Lee Wickline, Jr., was part of the C CO, 1ST BN, 502ND INFANTRY, 101ST ABN DIV, USARV, Army of the United States. He was born on June 6, 1946, and was killed in action on June 15, 1969. He started his tour of duty on March 31, 1969, and was 23 at the time of his death. His death occurred in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam.

