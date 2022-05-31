Parsippany Memorial Day Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills held a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Master of Ceremonies: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council President Michael dePierro

Presentation of Colors: Color Guards of American Legion Post 249 and VFW Command Post 10184.

Invocation: Rabbi Shalom Lubin, Shaya Ahavat Torah

National Anthem: Michelle Musolino, Parsippany Resident

Pledge of Allegiance: Girl Scout Troop 95089

Taps: Sydney Spinder, Parsippany Hills High School
Welcome Address: Mayor James Barberio

Laying of the Wreaths: Led by Rich Kunze, VFW Post 10184

Salute: VFW Rifle Squad: John Flavin, Bernie McElwie, Andy Dachile, Bob Hughes, and Gary Erdman, VFW Post 10184

Taps: Sydney Spinder, Parsippany Hills High School

Keynote Speaker: Siobhan Fuller McConnell, American Gold Star Mother, Mother of Derek McConnell, Parsippany War Hero

Just a Common Soldier: Council President Michael dePierro

Benediction: Reverend Donald A. Bragg, Parsippany Presbyterian Church

God Bless America: Allison Paterno, Bella Brisson, Jade Schaffer, Charlie Love, Dylan Franz, and Jayden Cohen, Parsippany Hills High School

Retirement of Colors: Color Guards of American Legion Post 249 & VFW Command Post 10184.

Councilman Frank Neglia, Council President Michael dePierro, Mayor James Barberio, and Siobhan Fuller McConnell, American Gold Star Mother, Mother of Derek McConnell, Parsippany War Hero

