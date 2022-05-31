Parsippany Memorial Day Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills held a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Master of Ceremonies: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council President Michael dePierro
Presentation of Colors: Color Guards of American Legion Post 249 and VFW Command Post 10184.
Invocation: Rabbi Shalom Lubin, Shaya Ahavat Torah
National Anthem: Michelle Musolino, Parsippany Resident
Pledge of Allegiance: Girl Scout Troop 95089
Welcome Address: Mayor James Barberio
Laying of the Wreaths: Led by Rich Kunze, VFW Post 10184
Salute: VFW Rifle Squad: John Flavin, Bernie McElwie, Andy Dachile, Bob Hughes, and Gary Erdman, VFW Post 10184
Taps: Sydney Spinder, Parsippany Hills High School
Keynote Speaker: Siobhan Fuller McConnell, American Gold Star Mother, Mother of Derek McConnell, Parsippany War Hero
Just a Common Soldier: Council President Michael dePierro
Benediction: Reverend Donald A. Bragg, Parsippany Presbyterian Church
God Bless America: Allison Paterno, Bella Brisson, Jade Schaffer, Charlie Love, Dylan Franz, and Jayden Cohen, Parsippany Hills High School
Retirement of Colors: Color Guards of American Legion Post 249 & VFW Command Post 10184.