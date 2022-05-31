GAF Builds Home Structures for Morris Habitat for Humanity

PARSIPPANY — GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, hosted a Habitat for Humanity building site on GAF’s Parsippany-Troy Hills campus. On May 25 and May 26, GAF employees, Habitat volunteers, and a Habitat homeowner, retired U.S. Army sergeant Sam Gonzalez, built the framing of two two-story Habitat houses that will be deconstructed and moved to a local residential location in Perth Amboy for assembly.

Habitat for Humanity is a partnership, not a giveaway program—Habitat’s homeowner families buy the houses that Habitat builds and renovates. Habitat homeowners also invest hundreds of hours of their own labor working alongside volunteers. As a result, Habitat for Humanity houses are affordable to low-income families around the world.

In the fiscal year 2021, Habitat directly helped 4.2 million people secure decent, affordable housing, and an additional 8.5 million people now have the potential to improve their housing conditions through a range of indirect services.