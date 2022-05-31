GAF Builds Home Structures for Morris Habitat for Humanity

Frank L. Cahill
On May 25 and May 26, GAF employees and Habitat volunteers built the framing of two two-story Habitat houses that will be deconstructed and moved to a local residential location in Perth Amboy for assembly. The project is part of GAF’s social impact initiative, GAF Community Matters, which is focused on making a positive difference as neighbors and partners in the community by leveraging roofing expertise, resources and products to help build resilient communities



PARSIPPANY — GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, hosted a Habitat for Humanity building site on GAF’s Parsippany-Troy Hills campus. On May 25 and May 26, GAF employees, Habitat volunteers, and a Habitat homeowner, retired U.S. Army sergeant Sam Gonzalez, built the framing of two two-story Habitat houses that will be deconstructed and moved to a local residential location in Perth Amboy for assembly.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael dePierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, and Councilman Justin Musella visited the Habitat for Humanity building site on GAF’s Parsippany-Troy Hills campus and thanked the GAF employees for their hard work an effort assembling the frames
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio writes on the frame a message for the homeowner
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Loretta Gragnani writes on the frame a message for the homeowner
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro writes on the frame a message for the homeowner
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella writes on the frame a message for the homeowner

Habitat for Humanity is a partnership, not a giveaway program—Habitat’s homeowner families buy the houses that Habitat builds and renovates. Habitat homeowners also invest hundreds of hours of their own labor working alongside volunteers. As a result, Habitat for Humanity houses are affordable to low-income families around the world.

In the fiscal year 2021, Habitat directly helped 4.2 million people secure decent, affordable housing, and an additional 8.5 million people now have the potential to improve their housing conditions through a range of indirect services.

A rendering of one of the houses to be constructed
