Jessica Reich Named to the University of Vermont Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Jessica Reich, Microbiology major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

