Marotta Controls Opens Facility in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, announces the opening of a second facility located at 20 Waterview Boulevard. The company will retain its Montville buildings, using the freed-up space to expand its production capacity, development labs, and testing facilities.

Joining in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilmen Justin Musellaand Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

The move is driven by significant growth across Marotta Controls, which has operated solely out of its Montville location for more than seven decades. Hiring efforts over the last few years introduced more than 200 staff members to its employee base. In parallel, the company’s solutions in markets outside its legacy valve offerings are shifting from the development phase to volume production, creating the need for exponentially more manufacturing and assembling capacity on site.

“Demand for our advanced solutions is shifting from custom orders to large volume orders in several areas,” said Patrick Marotta, President & CEO, of Marotta Controls. “Notably, we needed to increase production capacity for our Control Actuation Systems and Power Systems as our expertise and innovations in these areas draw more attention from our customers. We are far from where we started nearly eighty years ago when we focused on a valve-only portfolio. Our building resources simply needed to accommodate that evolution. It was an exciting problem to have.”

The company’s executive and main business functions—including engineering, human resources, program management, marketing, and finance—will relocate to the Parsippany address. Spanning 50,000 square feet, the new office is structured as a modern, open workspace. The interior design intends to foster stronger employee collaboration and physical flexibility as Marotta Controls implements a formalized, hybrid work environment.

The Parsippany space will also house a new development lab for Marotta’s power and control actuation technologies. Production of those solutions will still occur at the Montville location, which is now at 130,000 square feet.

“Marotta Controls is unique. We are a New Jersey-born, privately-owned business serving our industry’s leading defense contractors. We offer enterprise-class capabilities with the nimbleness of a small business. Our success is built solely on organic growth and the strategic introduction of new capabilities. These traits have all resulted in us being one of the only long-standing aerospace and defense suppliers covering the breadth of verticals we do today. We intend to continue investing in our company, our people, and our community to maintain that trajectory for decades to come,” added Patrick.