Tanzania Davis, Parsippany’s Newest Postmaster

PARSIPPANY — Tanzania Davis has been named Parsippany’s newest Postmaster.

“This has been my first official week and it is a great honor to serve Parsippany as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the Postal Service’s role in connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are,” said Davis.

About a year ago, the United States Postal Service published an ambitious but achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a route to building a Postal Service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on time for the American public, our top customer.

A year into our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are taking action on its four key pillars: investing in our most valuable resource – our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence, and creating financial sustainability.

Our actions are already leading to concrete results. We had an exceptionally positive peak holiday season in 2021, learning from the failures of 2020, and followed that up by successfully delivering more than 350 million COVID-19 Test Kits to the American public this winter. And in the 2021 Fall election, we delivered completed ballots from voters to election officials in an average of 1.4 days. We’ll take that success into delivering this year’s midterm elections. All of this is on top of delivering mail and packages to more than 161 million addresses across our nation every day.

“On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you,” concluded Davis.