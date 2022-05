PARSIPPANY — New Jersey State Police identified the driver who died in a head-on crash Saturday morning, May 14, on Route 80 at milepost 46.2. The collision took the life of Angelo F. Atienza, 29, Lake Hiawatha.

The Toyota Rav 4, which Atienza drove the wrong in the eastbound lanes, struck an international tractor and semi-trailer moving east, State Trooper Charles Marchan said. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

