Bucco Bill that Increases Funding for Volunteer Rescue Squads Signed into Law

MORRIS COUNTY — Legislation sponsored by Senator Anthony Bucco that would allow New Jersey towns to increase funding for volunteer first aid and rescue squads was signed into law by Governor Murphy.

“I am extremely pleased that the Governor signed this bill into law. As a 40+ year member and former captain of the Salvage and Rescue Company of the Boonton Volunteer Fire Department, I am well aware of the shoestring budgets that volunteer first aid and rescue squads struggle with each year,” said Bucco (R-25). “These organizations are essential assets for our communities, especially in suburban and rural areas. Unfortunately, many squads continue to experience a shortage of basic first aid equipment, and some cannot even maintain their ambulances. My legislation will help alleviate these issues by allowing towns and counties to increase the annual funding for these life-saving services so that they can properly protect the people they are sworn to serve in their communities.”

The current limits of $70,000 and $35,000 that a county or a municipality can contribute to volunteer rescue squads have remained static for more than 20 years.

Bucco’s legislation will increase these amounts to $125,000 and $70,000 respectively.

“Thousands of dedicated EMTs and rescue specialists across this state put the needs of their neighbors above their own,” added Bucco. “It’s time to give them the funding they deserve.”