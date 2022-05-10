Ramapo College will Celebrate its Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Ramapo College of New Jersey (RCNJ) will celebrate its Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on May 12 at Prudential Center in Newark.

The RCNJ Class of 2022 includes 1,164 graduates who will enter the next chapter of their lives well-equipped to innovate, problem-solve, serve, and succeed as Ramapo College Alumni.

Among those students is Parsippany local Jacqueline “Jackie” Pascale. Pascale graduates with a degree in Literature and her secondary education teacher certification will deliver the graduate address at the ceremony.

Her undergraduate research on international poetry was selected as a poster presentation for Ramapo’s Annual Scholars’ Day. She will continue her academic career with Ramapo as she pursues her Master of Arts in Special Education in the College’s 4+1 program.