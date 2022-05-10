PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp Schools is proud to announce that three Parsippany Hills High School students, Katelyn Badke (12th), Jia Datwani (11th), and Emma Timney (12th) had their work accepted into the prestigious 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

The students were honored at a reception at Montclair State University where their work is displayed in the university gallery and they met Congresswoman Mickie Sherrill.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to support artistic talent nationally and in each congressional district.

Following a reception and display, district artists will select the winners who will be recognized in an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. and their work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Congratulations again to the student artists and special thanks to their Art teacher Rachael Krehel, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Denis Mulroony, and Superintendent Dr. Barbara Sargent for their support.