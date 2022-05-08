Marie Appel Presented with American Flag in Honor of Her Husband

PARSIPPANY — At the May 6, monthly Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District Two) Marie Appel was the fire company’s special guest. She was presented the American Flag by Company President Frank DeRienzo who proudly draped her husband’s coffin at his funeral last month.

The flag was given for his military service by the Veterans Administration and the wooden and glass case by the fire company in recognition of George’s service as a firefighter, officer, and elected Fire Commissioner for Parsippany Fire District Two.

