Wyndham Announces Latest Commitments to Sustainability

PARSIPPANY — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting its dedication to operating in a socially, ethically, and environmentally responsible way.

“The significance of our company’s vision—to be the world’s leading hotel company by delivering the best value to owners and guests—is more important than ever. We believe as the world’s largest hotel franchisor, we have the responsibility to strengthen the communities in which we serve as we protect the environment for future generations while continuing the growth and success of our global franchise system,” said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “We have witnessed the incredible resiliency of our owners, guests, and team members during these past two years. And as people return to traveling in record numbers, we look forward to welcoming them to Wyndham where we have a brand for every guest as we work to continue to advance our values-driven culture.”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Advancing its commitment to diversity, Wyndham unveiled its “Women Own the Room” program, the first-ever program by a major hotel company specifically targeting women’s advancement in hotel ownership. Women Own the Room is designed to advance and empower women entrepreneurs to break through the predominantly male-dominated hotel industry and is an extension of the brand’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The program has awarded new hotel development contracts to women developers for projects in Colorado, Delaware, Texas, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Florida.

“We have created a culture that fosters an inclusive workplace for our team members, where all individuals are treated with respect and can achieve both personal and professional success,” said Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Sustainability

Wyndham is committed to protecting the environment and demonstrating leadership in environmental programs, policies, and performance. Accelerating those efforts, the company announced that hotels across the world will be required, as part of their brand standard compliance, to attain level 1 in the Wyndham Green Program by April 2023. The Wyndham Green Program is a five-level certification program that helps reduce a hotel’s environmental footprint and includes a proprietary environmental management tool that tracks data to help hotels improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, conserve water, and reduce waste while helping drive the owner’s bottom line. Wyndham’s work has been recognized through its participation in CDP’s climate change and water security responses, where it achieved the management band for sustainability performance and disclosure.

The company remains committed to reducing the energy and carbon footprint of all Wyndham hotels, and continuously evaluates opportunities to increase efficiencies and the usage of renewable energy where feasible. By 2025, the company has committed to reducing absolute carbon emissions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15 percent, compared to the 2019 baseline, and achieving 100 percent renewable energy at corporate headquarters, and North American offices. The company’s corporate headquarters has a Gold LEED EBOM and Energy Star Certification and provides team members with complimentary access to electric vehicle charging stations to encourage more sustainable commuting and increase the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts prepared its ESG report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, integrating the recommendations of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The company obtained third-party assurance over selected data disclosed in this report, as indicated by the 2021 Assurance Statement included in the report. The report covers the performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc for the 2021 calendar year and includes the Company’s owned and managed operations, unless otherwise stated, as well as enhanced disclosure around risk management. Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures indicated in the report are in U.S. dollars.