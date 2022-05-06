Parsippany Auto Mechanic Arrested with Child Porn

PARSIPPANY — A 25-year-old Clifton man who works at Paul Miller as an auto technician was caught trafficking child porn, authorities said.

Angel Garcia is charged with being the leader of a child pornography network, as well as possessing, maintaining and distributing the images, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

He was arrested on Thursday, May 5, by detectives from the sheriff’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force who found him “distributing several videos and images of child sexual abuse material using Internet chat platforms,” Berdnik said.

Garcia, who works as a technician for Paul Miller Auto remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.