PARSIPPANY — Christa E. Schindel, 81, passed away on April 28 at Morristown Medical Center.

Christa was born on June 3, 1940 in Germany to Herrich Braus and Ellen Weiss. She arrived in the United States in 1961 and most recently resides in Parsippany.

She was a domestic engineer for most of her life.

Survivors include her husband, Vincent “Vinnie” Schindel, her son Mark Schindel and his wife Mary; her daughters, Christel Romero and her husband, Juan, Michaela Nardella and her husband, Peter, Tina Piccininni and her husband, Antonio; her sister, Anita Childs; her beloved grandchildren, Annamarie Nardella and her fiancé Shawn Bosse, Amanda Nardella, Vincent Nardella, Tony Piccininni, Sophia Schindel and Nicole Piccininni.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, May 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project 370 7th Avenue (Suite 1802), New York, NY 10001.