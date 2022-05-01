Kiwanis Member Joe Jannarone, Sr., Speaks at Breakfast Meeting; Receives Numerous Proclamations

Joe has dedicated his life to the beautification of Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — In celebration of Arbor Day, Joe Jannarone, Sr., was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany on May 28.

Joe told the club how the Arbor Day program has been continuing in the Township of Parsippany for 45 years. Every year Joe gathers a group of teens to package pine tree seedlings. Each tree seeding is carefully bagged with peat moss. The seedlings are then distributed to every second grader in the Parsippany school system on Arbor Day, May 29. Everyone in attendance at the meeting also received seedlings.

Joe has dedicated his life to the beautification of Parsippany. He is the reason that Parsippany is one of only two cities in New Jersey that have been designated as a Tree City.

Joe received proclamations for his dedication and significant contributions to Parsippany from Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, and Senator Joe Pennacchio.

Jannarone has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany since October 10, 1993.

Click here to read a related article.