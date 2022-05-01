Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Memorial Day Parade

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District Two), in partnership with the Veterans of Rainbow Lakes, is pleased to announce the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 28.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Lakes Firehouse, 1 Rainbow Trail, and end at the Rainbow Lakes ball field off Oakdale Road where a special memorial service honoring America’s fallen will be held.

We hope you mark your calendar to attend this time-honored event that has been around Rainbow for several decades. The parade and the Memorial Day ceremony and service will take place from 10:30 a.m to roughly 11:45 a.m.

Following the firehouse will host an open house with a lunch bbq. These events are open to all residents of fire district two. Thank you for your continued support of our fire company.

The Rainbow Lakes Fire Company members and the Veterans of Rainbow Lakes would look forward to seeing you and your family, in person, on May 28.