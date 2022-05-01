American Cancer Society’s 2022 Relay for Life of Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — The American Cancer Society of Morris County’s Relay for Life will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Parsippany Hills High School at 20 Rita Drive in Parsippany. The event will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Registration starts at 3:00 p.m.

The Relay for Life is a noncompetitive walk event to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. The Theme for this year’s Relay is Star Wars. Attendees can come dressed in Star Wars attire and bring Star Wars games and accessories.

The day and night will be filled with music courtesy of a DJ and guest entertainers. There are many activities including Contests, Corn Hole, and Flag Football. There will also be themed laps from start to finish to help keep Relayers going through the event because “cancer does not sleep.”

There are three central themes to every Relay for Life Event – Celebrate, Remember, and Fight Back. The celebration portion includes a dinner for cancer Survivors and their CareGivers. The remembrance portion includes a moving Luminaria Ceremony in which friends and loved ones lost to cancer are remembered. The entire event is a way of fighting back against cancer by raising funds for Research. The American Cancer Society funds research for all types of cancer. 93% of all money raised goes to continuing research efforts.

By supporting Relay For Life, you help the American Cancer Society save lives, and that helps us move closer to our ultimate goal of a world with less cancer and more birthdays.

For more information and to register please click here or click here.

